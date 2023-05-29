Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
