Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.