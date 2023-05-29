Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fusion Fuel Green

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

