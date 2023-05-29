FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Issued By Zacks Research

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $116,174,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 56,757.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,654 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $12,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

