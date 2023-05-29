FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.30 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $33,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

