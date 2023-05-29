FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$11.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

