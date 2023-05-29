FY2023 EPS Estimates for Invesque Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Invesque in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$67.95 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 32.66%.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

