FY2023 EPS Estimates for Questor Technology Inc. Lifted by Atb Cap Markets (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Questor Technology in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$0.95 on Monday. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 million for the quarter.

About Questor Technology

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.