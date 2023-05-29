FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,775,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,986,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.