FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.50. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.