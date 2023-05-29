FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

