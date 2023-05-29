FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hibbett, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

