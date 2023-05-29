FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($10.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.86). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

