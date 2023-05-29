FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

