FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut by Analyst

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%.

Kamada Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kamada by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,970,200,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

