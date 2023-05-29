FY2024 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Lifted by William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

NYSE:THR opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

