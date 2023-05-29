FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPCR. SVB Securities started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

