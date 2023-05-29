Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Critical Comparison

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Augmedix -70.81% -570.66% -62.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Augmedix $30.93 million 4.83 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -5.73

This table compares Generation Hemp and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Hemp and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.11%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Augmedix beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

