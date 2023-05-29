GitLab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

