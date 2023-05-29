Group One Trading L.P. Sells 1,351 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Group One Trading L.P. cut its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,041 shares of company stock valued at $588,987. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

