Grove Collaborative Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

GROV stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Grove Collaborative has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.