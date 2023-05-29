Grove Collaborative Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSE GROV opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

