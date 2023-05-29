Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.63 on Monday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

