Haemonetics Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

