Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $59,351,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,611,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 0.7 %

Haleon Announces Dividend

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

