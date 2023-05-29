HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International Trading Down 3.9 %

UGE International stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.30. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.89.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.