HC Wainwright Comments on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 253,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

