Head to Head Analysis: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% Kosmos Energy 15.16% 51.10% 8.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.03 $4.07 billion $5.24 4.63 Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.26 $226.55 million $0.65 9.72

This table compares Coterra Energy and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coterra Energy and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 16 4 0 2.20 Kosmos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $9.41, indicating a potential upside of 48.86%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

