Head-To-Head Comparison: Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) vs. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -33.11% -51.52% -16.20% Dynavax Technologies 35.99% 45.49% 23.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

19.6% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $96.67 million 0.07 -$110.17 million ($15.08) -0.11 Dynavax Technologies $722.68 million 1.98 $293.16 million $1.56 7.18

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu BioPharma. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Aytu BioPharma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

