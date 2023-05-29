Head to Head Comparison: FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 3 5 0 2.30 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than FingerMotion.

This table compares Vertex and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -5.91% 12.20% 3.85% FingerMotion -26.19% -121.29% -54.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $491.62 million 6.46 -$12.30 million ($0.21) -99.71 FingerMotion $22.93 million 3.26 -$4.94 million ($0.17) -8.88

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats FingerMotion on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

