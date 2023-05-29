Head to Head Comparison: FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Volatility and Risk
Vertex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vertex
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2.30
|FingerMotion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Vertex and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vertex
|-5.91%
|12.20%
|3.85%
|FingerMotion
|-26.19%
|-121.29%
|-54.24%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Vertex and FingerMotion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vertex
|$491.62 million
|6.46
|-$12.30 million
|($0.21)
|-99.71
|FingerMotion
|$22.93 million
|3.26
|-$4.94 million
|($0.17)
|-8.88
FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Vertex beats FingerMotion on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
