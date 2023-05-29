Head-To-Head Comparison: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Flex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Flex $30.35 billion 0.38 $793.00 million $1.71 15.15

Analyst Recommendations

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Flex has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Flex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Flex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Flex 2.61% 18.83% 4.20%

Summary

Flex beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The Flex Reliability Solutions segment comprised of Automotive includes autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies, Health Solutions includes medical devices, medical equipment and drug delivery and Industrial includes capital equipment, industrial devices, renewable including Nextracker business, grid edge, and power systems. The company was founded in May 1990 and is headquartered in Singapore.

