Head to Head Comparison: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Modiv has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Modiv pays out -766.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.2% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Modiv and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv 6.83% 1.30% 0.67% Iron Mountain 11.20% 88.48% 3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modiv and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iron Mountain 0 1 3 0 2.75

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $46.17 million 2.43 -$3.29 million ($0.15) -98.87 Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.06 $556.98 million $1.98 27.06

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Modiv on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

