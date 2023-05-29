Head to Head Contrast: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.73% 16.02% 1.12% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.59 $37.68 billion $13.55 10.11 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 12 0 2.71 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $157.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banki

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

