Head-To-Head Review: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 12 8 0 2.08 Oportun Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $60.52, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.18 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.57 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.20 -$77.74 million ($6.74) -0.82

Oportun Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94% Oportun Financial -22.61% -16.66% -2.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Coinbase Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

