Head-To-Head Survey: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Partners Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.00 $61.06 million $4.43 6.04 Partners Bancorp $67.86 million 1.46 $13.61 million $0.83 6.61

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partners Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mercantile Bank and Partners Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.87% 16.09% 1.42% Partners Bancorp 20.56% 10.80% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Partners Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Partners Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

