HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HealthEquity Stock Down 1.8 %
HQY stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.
HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
