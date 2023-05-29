HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.8 %

HQY stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -177.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 87,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.