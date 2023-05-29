Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

