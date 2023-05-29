HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

