HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

