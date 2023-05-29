Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

