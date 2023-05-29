Honeywell International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.