Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

