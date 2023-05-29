Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.