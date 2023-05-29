HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $729.60.

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

HSBC stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile



HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

