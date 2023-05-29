Huntington National Bank Sells 159,065 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 159,065 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

