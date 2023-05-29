Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

