IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IBEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Stock Up 0.8 %

About IBEX

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

