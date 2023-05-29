IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.86.
A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.