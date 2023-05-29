IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

