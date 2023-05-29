IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

IDT stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $776.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.04. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

In related news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

