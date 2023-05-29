iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Critical Survey

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and iEntertainment Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 9.21 $2.07 billion $7.92 52.83 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

82.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intuit has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intuit and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $491.35, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

Intuit beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

