ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ING opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 53.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

