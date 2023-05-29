ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

